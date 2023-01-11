The camp of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has condemned the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for openly campaigning for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

They want the party to crack the whip on Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, for flouting the party’s rules.

Chairman Wontumi in a video that has gone viral on social media is seen openly declaring his support for the Vice President.

He is also seen coercing some Members of Parliament, Constituency Chairmen, and some party leaders in the region to say his infamous “Bawumia Must Win (BMW)” chant.

His action has angered the camp of some aspirants who are calling on NPP National Executives to call Wontumi to order.

In support, an aide to Mr Kyerematen and former General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow said the party must take action.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he said the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Chairman, if left unchecked, could send a wrong signal to other aspirants.

“There should be level playing field so Wontumi must be called to order,” he fumed.

Mr Ntow appealed to NPP National Executives to set a level playing field for a peaceful presidential primary.