Former Ghana captain, John Mensah has revealed that he has found a new calling since retiring from professional football seven years ago.

The former Stade Rennes and Sunderland defender who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s impressive 2010 World Cup journey has transitioned into a role of spiritual leadership.

“I’m just keeping myself in the church all the time, so I’m always visiting the church because I’m not on the field anymore so that’s how I’m keeping myself cool,” John said at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony.

“My church is Resurrection Power New Generation Church. I keep my feet to the God Almighty to worship Him well and also advise my people and also to do evangelism to my people to also know God very well,” he added.

During his illustrious career, Mensah represented Ghana 86 times, netting three goals.

He was instrumental in Ghana’s historic qualification for the 2006 World Cup and their remarkable quarter final appearance in 2010.