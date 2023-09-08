To know who is telling the truth in the plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akua Avle, has called for a lie detector test.

She said all those implicated including police officers are being economical with the truth.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Madam Avle said using a lie detector test will make the work of the parliamentary committee easier.

In the leaked audio, Bugri Naabu discusses a contract that was offered to him through an intermediary named Michael by the police administration. The claim of a monthly payment of GH¢10,000 from the police to Bugri Naabu which has muddied the waters.

This, the NDC woman said will be put to rest if the lie detector is introduced during the probe.

She could not fathom why a member of the political party will be on the payroll of the police.

However, Nana Akua Avle said she is not surprised since anything is possible under the Akufo-Addo administration.

