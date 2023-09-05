Celebrated television and radio personality, Nathaniel Attoh is billed to host the 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (2023).

The celebrated emcee’s vast experience coupled with team ASKOF’s readiness to deliver a high-class gala have raised the stakes.

Citizen Attoh, as he is popularly known, will take patrons through a three-hour journey on Sunday, September 10, 2023, celebrating women who have demonstrated brilliance in their respective fields of endeavour.

Spicing the late afternoon’s awards gala is an expected high-profile performance from gifted rapper, Eno Barony.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has said the stage is set for the sixth edition of a scheme that recognizes and rewards women who impact lives in communities.

“We are ready, although we don’t know who is winning what, I can confidently say we are up there to deliver yet another good event. This year’s is scheduled for Sunday, so we are starting at exactly 3:pm so our cherished patrons can leave early and prepare for work the following day,” said the ASKOF boss.

Preceding the event is a Red Carpet segment to be hosted by Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2022 second runner-up, at 2 pm.

The event is being sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Top Choco, Care Front, Lux Light, Gas Now, and Happy Man Beverages.

