Ace broadcaster and media personality, Gifty Anti, was honoured at the 2022 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The colourful ceremony, which was the fifth edition of the annual event, took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel, Accra.

The award scheme seeks to honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The broadcaster, who marks her silver celebration in the media industry, was honoured for her support for women and especially young ladies who dare to live their dreams.

To her, it was the first time she really felt celebrated for her 25 years in the media.

“In spite of, despite the name calling, insult, rumours, stigma, accusations, I am still standing, still relevant and still loving what I love to do 25 years on!! Thank you GOWA … this is beautiful!!,” she touted.

Ketu South Member of Parliament, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, and veteran actress Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono were also honoured on the night.