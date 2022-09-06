Rapper Sarkodie has taken to social media to announce the release date for his 8th studio album titled, ‘Jamz’.

The album is expected to hit streaming platforms on November 11, 2022, according to a minute video he put out to give fans a look about what’s to come.

It captures Sarkodie in the early days of his career – when he moved from one show and radio station to another in hopes of making it big – to his growth.

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to rap, fell in love with this art form as a youth. Growing up in Tema gave me a lot to talk about. I always had an idea of the kind of career wanted so I had to stay true to myself,” Sarkodie noted.

He added, “my second album is already 10 years [old] and I am on my 8th album, still doing it my way. It takes a lot to stay motivated, but you can’t be in a rush to skip the process, you still have to deal with everything that comes with it.”

According to the Highest rapper, the Jamz album is inspired by his feelings, adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist now let’s have fun.”

This comes a year after the release of his seventh studio album, ‘No pressure’.

Check out the video below:

MORE: