The organisers of the Eastern Music Awards, Hi 5 Empire, have opened nominations for this year’s edition.

Tagged as the best regional award scheme in Ghana, the Eastern Music Awards is in its 6th year and still getting bigger than ever.

It has rewarded many musicians and music stakeholders consistently for the past five(5) years for upholding the excellence in their work.

The scheme is urging all qualified artistes and their teams to follow the processes given below to file their best works for consideration:

1. Visit the website Easternmusicawardsgh.com and locate the nomination forms.

2. Fill out the forms with all necessary information and submit

3. Wait for a confirmation message and close the tab.

All should note that only records that qualify for nominations would be selected. The year under review is from 1st August, 2021 to 31st July, 2022.

The board considers the year of review, the impact of the song within the year of review, and the artiste’s recognition in the region of review.

The categories to file include:

1. Hip Hop-hiplife Act

2. Highlife Act of the year

3. Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year

4. Most Promising Act of the Year

5. Best Collaboration of the year

6. Artiste of the Year

7. Hip life Song of the Year

8. Highlife song of the Year

9. Ghana Most Viral Song

10. Eastside Song of the Year

11. Hip Hop Song of the Year

12. Gospel Song of the Year

13. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

14. Best Group of the Year

15. Eastern International Act

16. Male Vocal Act

17. Female Vocal Act of the Year

18. Rap Act of the Year

19. Best Music Promoter

20. Most Influential Act in Ghana

21. Eastern Pride of the Year

22. Music Video of the Year

23. Sound Engineer of the Year

24. Producer of the year

25. Video Director of the Year

26. Afropop Song of the Year

27. Afropop Artiste of the Year

28. Best Campus Act of the year

29. Best Album/Ep of the year

30. Gospel Act of the year

Please do file and remember not to blame the board or organisers for not being considered when you or your team didn’t file for the nominations, the organisers warned.

