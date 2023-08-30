The late mother of actor John Dumelo will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after funeral service.

On Tuesday, August 29, a one-week observation was held for Mrs Veronica Ama Ampoma at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabaraka in Accra.

The program was attended by several showbiz personalities, friends and family. Among them were Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah.

Madam Veronica died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at age 71.

Mr Dumelo, who is a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon, first announced his mum’s demise on social media.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel.”

He bears a striking resemblance with his mum and indications were that they also share a strong bond.