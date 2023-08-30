In a recent Daybreak Hitz interview, Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy has opened up about his aspirations and plans to conquer the prestigious O2 arena in the United Kingdom.

The O2 arena, located in London, has been a long-standing dream for musicians worldwide, symbolizing a significant milestone in their careers. Kelvyn Boy expressed his determination to make it to the iconic stage, outlining his vision for achieving this feat.

“The UK’s O2 arena is a dream come true for any artiste, and my goal is to not only perform there but to fill it up,” Kelvyn Boy stated. With stars like Adele, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran gracing its stage, the O2 arena stands as a symbol of excellence in the global music industry.

Kelvyn Boy acknowledged that achieving such a feat requires a combination of factors, including increased exposure, top-notch music, and relentless effort.

“I need more life and exposure,” he said. “If I am really exposed and known, and if the songs are good, we are going to get more hit songs.” The artiste, formerly signed under Stonebwoy’s record label, emphasized the importance of visibility in the music industry and recognized that strong songs are the backbone of any successful career.

Drawing inspiration from Burna Boy, who has attained international acclaim, Kelvyn Boy highlighted the significance of putting in the work to elevate his career to a higher level.

“I am not as big as Burna Boy, but I believe that with more life, putting in more work, creating more hit songs, and gaining exposure, we will get there,” he confidently stated.

The Ghanaian musician’s strategy reflects the evolving nature of the music industry, where talent, dedication, and a solid plan are crucial for achieving global recognition.

Kelvyn Boy’s determination to reach the O2 arena showcases his ambition to represent Ghana on an international stage and make a lasting impact on the music scene.

He is currently promoting his new EP titled, For The Kulture.

