Amid growing concerns and protests in Nigeria following the death of a 27-year-old singer Mohbad, Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy has added his voice to the conversation.

Formerly signed to dancehall musician Stonebwoy‘s Burniton Music Group label before his exit in 2019, Kelvyn Boy said music has always been a “deadly business”.

Mohbad was bullied and allegedly beaten on several occasions when he decided to leave Naira Marley’s record label. Until his demise, he was captured in many videos telling Nigerians how he was being bullied, adding that, “if anything happens to me, you should know it’s Naira Marley.”

His death over the weekend has sparked conversations in Nigeria with many calling for the head of Naira Marley and some of his associates who are allegedly out of the country.

Reacting to this, Kelvyn Boy said music has become a deadly venture for budding musicians, especially when one of Stonebwoy’s bodyguards allegedly tried to beat him on sight at Ashaiman, when he visited the area for an event.

Talking about his feud with Stonebwoy after he “misconducted” himself, Kelvyn Boy said “it always starts with this useless beef.”

He further advised industry players to refrain from putting musicians against each other and rather preach peace.

He wrote on X social media app: “Music has always been a deadly business! Makes no sense Chale…and it always starts with this useless beef. We’re only trying to make a living out of what we love. It shouldn’t be that deep bro. Fill the game with love now❗️”

MORE: