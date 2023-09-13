Wife of late Nigerian musician, Promise Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as MohBad Imole has mourned the untimely loss of her partner.

The talented musician, aged 27, passed away on the September 12, 2023. His death has left his family, friends, and fans in deep sorrow.

MohBad’s wife shared her heart-wrenching grief on social media.

She expressed her overwhelming sense of loss, having to raise their son, Liam, who is just five months old alone.

She fondly remembered how MohBad had been a loving and supportive partner throughout her pregnancy, and she now faces the difficult task of explaining to her son his father’s absence in future.

The family of the late musician has also released a statement confirming his passing.

They expressed their gratitude for the love and prayers they have received during this challenging time and requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Imole.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba today; the 12th of September; 2023. Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace” the statement said.