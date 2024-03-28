It was a solemn moment when family, friends and sympathizers gathered for the one week observation of late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah.

People wept when dignitaries thronged the venue, Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the family.

But widow of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, Apostle Mrs Ampontua Kumah was inconsolable.

She was wailing and attempt by some relatives to comfort her proved futile.

John Kumah’s legacy lives on, not just in his professional achievements, but in the love and devotion he shared with his family.

John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

Details of his funeral rites is yet to be communicated by his family.

Watch video below:

Wife of the late John Kumah weeps uncontrollably at the one-week observation of her late husband.#AdomSocials #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/uXwf3Jy8E5 — Adom TV (@adom_tv) March 28, 2024



