Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has taken to Instagram to address recent rumours surrounding his marriage with wife Mabel.

In a heartfelt post on Sunday, the comedian acknowledged the existence of rumours and speculation regarding discord in their relationship, including allegations of infidelity and separation.

While he did not directly confirm or deny specific claims, he admitted to actions he’s not proud of and expressed a desire to navigate these challenges privately.

AY emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy in dealing with deep personal family issues, particularly to protect the mental health of his grown-up daughter, who has access to social media.

He highlighted the complexity of relationships and the need to avoid public scrutiny and judgment.

Addressing the proliferation of misinformation and negative narratives in the media, AY urged caution against making assumptions and emphasized the distinction between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

He emphasized his commitment to preserving his family’s well-being while navigating through difficult times.

The actor expressed his belief that the truth will eventually prevail over falsehoods, despite the prevalence of lies circulating in online blogs.

He hinted at a painful truth that will emerge, suggesting a desire for reconciliation and resolution in the face of adversity.

