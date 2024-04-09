Dr. Aaron Prince Duah, a contestant in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency, has emphasized his unparalleled service to the constituency over the years.

In a statement addressing his candidacy on Adom FM‘s Burning Issues show with host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Dr. Duah said, “No one has served in the Ejisu constituency more than me.”

He underscored his long-standing dedication, starting from his tenure as a youth organizer, which spanned over eight years, followed by roles as chairman and electoral area coordinator.

Also, he questioned the credibility of competitors who lack substantive involvement and familiarity with Ejisu, suggesting that such individuals may be ill-equipped to lead effectively.

“No one has any credential like me. I know the constituency and their worries and what they need. All the other aspirants should say their contributions to the constituency so far. If they have none, then how do you say such a person should lead in Ejisu? Some of the aspirants don’t even know the names of some of the towns in Ejisu,” he said in the interview.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set Saturday, April 13, 2024 to elect a candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election, occasioned by the death of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7.

Below are the contestants and their balloting positions:

Kwabena Boateng Dr. Evans Duah Klinsman Karikari Mensah Helena Mensah Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey Portia Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi Aaron Prince Duah Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

