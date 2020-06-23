Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, is considering legal action against former label-mate Kelvyn Boy over some allegations he made after a scuffle which ensued on June 22, 2020.

The latter, during his appearance at the launch of a new Electroland Ghana Limited shop at Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, was attacked by some persons, one of whom is said to be a sympathiser of Stonebwoy.

The Afrobeats artiste was seen in a viral amateur video struggling to defend himself from the clearly agitated attacker as the gathering shouted for calm.

This happened moments after the ‘Mea’ hitmaker walked into the shop with a camera crew inspecting the work done so far.

Following the fracas, the former signee of the Burniton Music Group took to social media to vent his spleen.

He shared series of tweets which fanatics users believe to be a subtle attempt to accuse Stonebwoy’s camp of orchestrating the scuffle.

But lawyers for Stonebwoy’s team would not take it lying down.

In a press statement on Monday evening, the Burninton Music Group described the Kelvyn Boy’s “imputations of criminal conduct” as “very scandalous, and calculated to cause disaffection for Stonebwoy, our organisation, and our brand.”

Distancing itself from the allegations, the Group further revealed that “we have instructed our lawyers to take the appropriate steps to vindicate the legal rights of Stonebwoy and the brand of our organisation.

“To suggest that we will divert our attention from our efforts to promote Ghanaian music to devote time and/or energy to an artiste who was voluntarily released from our organisation can only be the product of an exaggerated sense of self-importance.”

Both artistes have been in the news since 2019 for some alleged misunderstanding which has culminated into the breakdown of a father-son relationship between the former label mates.

While it is unclear what exactly led to the recent bad blood, the latest development only goes to suggest that the longstanding friction among Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy is far from over.