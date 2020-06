Popular Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union celebrated her husband Dwyane Wade on Fathers’ Day by gifting him the car of his dreams.

Wade said he mentioned years ago that he will like to have a Bronco when he moves to LA. Gabrielle decided to make that dream a reality for him on Fathers’ Day.

“Don’t ever say I didn’t do nothing for you,” Gabrielle said as she presented the car to Wade, adding, “I love you.”