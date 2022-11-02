American NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and his celebrated wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade have been honoured with Ghanaian names following their arrival in the country.

With both born on Sunday, the couple has been named Kwesi Sarfo and Akosua Sarfoa.

This was when they graced the enstoolment ceremony of the first African American Tourism Ambassador of Ghana, Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development).

The colourful ceremony came off in Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Aside from the names, Gabrielle and Dwayne were honoured and adorned in Kente cloth.

The couple arrived in Ghana with their daughter Kaavia James on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, welcomed them by handing them sashes as a welcome gift.

The visit forms part of the family’s world tour, which they dubbed the Wade Tour 2022.

