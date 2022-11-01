American NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and celebrated actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade, are still gaining the admiration of many following their arrival in Ghana.

The couple arrived in Ghana with their daughter, Kaavia on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The trio, upon arrival, took part in the enstoolment of CEO of Adinkra Group, Diallo Sumbry aka Nana One as the Development Chief of Nyame Bekyere in the Western Region.

During the ceremony, they were honoured and adorned in colourful kente cloth.

The evergreen Hollywood star was full of smiles as the family looked stunning in the different shades of the colourful cloth they were adorned in.

Visuals of this moment, which have been shared on Instagram by Ronnie is everywhere , has earned the love of many for the family.