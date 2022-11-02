A 28-year-old taxi driver, Bernard Botwey, has been found dead with his head and vehicle missing at Ajumako Mando in the Central Region.

Residents who have been gripped with fear, suspect he may have been murdered for ritual purposes.

Mr Botwey’s lifeless body was found naked in an uncompleted building with his hand tied behind his back.

Prior to his death, he operated from a taxi rank at Ekumfi Essarkyire where he was well known for his work as a driver.

In an interview with Adom News, the Financial Secretary of Ekumfi Essarkyire Protoa Station, Ibrahim Mustapha, disclosed the suspects hired the services of the deceased on Saturday.

He, therefore, left with them in his Toyota Vitz with the Registration number GT 6188-20 from Ekumfi Essarkyire to Ajumako but the victim did not return.

Ibrahim Mustapha said some leaders at the station and Police officers embarked on a search for him only to discover his lifeless body.

Ibrahim Mustapha said unconfirmed reports indicate two suspects have been arrested and are in custody at the Pokuase Police Station where the vehicle has been impounded.

Watch the attached below for more:

ALSO READ:

Mahama mourns with former Speaker of Parliament

Maame Serwaa clears air on sudden ‘strange’ backside