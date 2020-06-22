The Ghana Water Company Limited says it will shut the Weija Treatment Plant on Tuesday June 23, 2020 for repair works to be effected on a raw pipe line.

In addition, the Accra West Region will also carry out repair and maintenance works on defective valves on the main transmission lines.

The exercise will affect areas including Weija, Mallam Junction, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Kaneshie, Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Achimota and surrounding areas.

Management has, therefore, called consumers to store as much water as possible.

“Customers are also to note that water production and supply will resume as soon as work is completed.

“The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted,” the Company said in a statement.