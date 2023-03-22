Afrobeat and highlife singer, Kelvyn Boy, says every Afrobeat artiste must be capable of producing Highlife music.

This is because he thinks Afrobeat music originated from the Ghanaian genre, Highlife.

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) nominee is, therefore, content with his nomination for the Best Highlife Song category.

The award, if won, will cement his claim to be the Afrobeat king in Ghana.

The ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker said: “Yeah. I’m a highlife artiste too. You can’t be an Afrobeat artiste and not know how to do highlife. It’s part of the fundamentals,” he said.

The singer and songwriter also revealed that he is very content with his nominations and is unfazed by the fact that he could not make the cut for the VGMA23 Artiste of the Year category.

The Afrobeat musician further stated that there have been a number of artistes who have won the coveted prize, but have failed to make it reflect in their music career.

Kelvyn Boy added that he is constantly producing good songs that appeal to the masses and that he crowns himself artiste of his year.

“I think it is enough. Artiste of the year… I have seen a lot of artistes of the year who couldn’t really take it that far. I don’t have to be artiste of the year to be artiste of my year. So I’m not bothered,” he said.

Known for a number of hit songs, the ‘Ginger’ hitmaker revealed that he adapted his skills from his dad, saying he never learned how to sing while growing up.

He emphasised the fact that he is not focusing on creating competition in the music industry, instead he looks forward to making more good music that people can relate to and enjoy.

