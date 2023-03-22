Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has said his likeness for former President John Mahama is beyond imagination.

He said it became more after he and his colleague MP had an encounter with the former President who was then an MP.

According to him, as far back as 2004, Mr Mahama, who was an MP, mistakenly passed by them without greeting but was quick to apologise after they drew his attention to the blunder.

“One day in parliament in 2004, I was talking to Hon Ahi in parliament when Mahama passed by us quickly without greeting, we didn’t understand and so we rushed to his office and find out why he did that.

“When we got to his office, we even proposed to him to become the President of Ghana because ‘you are truthful and a genuine person but we didn’t like how you passed by us and didn’t greet.’ Immediately we said that, he apologised to us saying he was on phone and it was not deliberate,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

Eric Opoku (MP for Asunafo South)

To him, such generous and respectful act by the former President proved that he could become the President of Ghana though he was not the vice president at that time.

“Since that time, some of us started following the man called John Mahama because he is such an affable man who I believe can save the nation because I know what he can do as a leader,” he stated.

