National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed that he rejected honorary doctorate degrees from three universities from parts of the world.

He said he rejected the doctorate degrees because those universities were not of his calibre.

“Three universities called me from part of the world to honour me a doctorate but I rejected. I always look at integrity.

“But I realised that some people even buy it and others will even use you as a conduit just to enrich their universities and even use it as an incentive to get something from you. I won’t accept such an award which is not even from a proper place,” he said.

Mr Nketia’s comment comes after some Ministers were honoured at the ceremony despite being under investigation with Frontier Healthcare Services for their roles in the alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 funds.

To him, the awards should always be given to people who deserve them but not involve others who don’t deserve them.

