“Our people had to reject the national honours conferred on them because they have consciences and could not have allowed themselves to be put at par with people who messed up.”

This, according to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, after former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Fui Tsikata rejected national honours conferred on some Ghanaians for their meritorious services, hard work, sacrifices and contribution to national development.

“The NDC people who rejected the honours have a conscience. If you award me and add me to people who don’t deserve it and so you are putting them at pa, I won’t go and so assuming you are awarded and they add mad people to you all, they have reduced you and so you don’t expect them to accept that honours,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

The two were part of the legal team that helped Ghana to secure the western border and its oil deposits at the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in 2017.

Forty-seven national icons in various national endeavours were given the Order of the Volta for their exploits and sacrifices for the country.

In the event brochure, it was stated that 19,557 frontline health workers across the country were also recognised for their roles.

But to Mr Asiedu Nketia, it was wrong for the President to confer national awards on the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu and other government officials who only messed up with the health sector and the covid-19 funds.

“These people were only honoured for messing up with the covid and so what is the motivation that they won’t continue misbehaving with us? I will suggest that they should change the name to the order of Brim because that water is polluted because the Volta is clean,” he added.