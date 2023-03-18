The final funeral rites of Christian Atsu was held Friday in Accra at the Forecourt of State House.

The funeral attracted several dignitaries in the country.

However, the football community was not left out.

Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football Association, newly appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, Kwabena Yeboah, among former Black Stars players were all present to pay their last respects.

Atsu was confirmed dead after he was trapped in a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The 31-year-old, who also played for AFC Bournemouth and Everton, capped 65 times for Ghana’s national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The late footballer will be laid to rest in his hometown, Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region.

Photos below:

Kudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA boss

Sulley Muntari, ex-Black Stars midfielder

Chris Hughton, Black Stars coach

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Kwabena Yeboah, SWAG President

MORE: