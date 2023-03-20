Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has promised to spend more time watching the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions.

The 64-year-old made this statement during his unveiling in Kumasi later today.

Hughton has been criticized for sidelining local players in his 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations double-header without including any local players.

However, the former Brighton boss has vowed to watch the local top flight as he aims to build a solid national team.

“I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well,” he said.

“I’ll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league,” the former Norwich boss added.

The former Northern Ireland international has signed a contract until 31 December 2024 and is determined to make the Black Stars great again.

Hughton’s debut match is set to take place on Thursday, a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.