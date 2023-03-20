Gospel musician Piesie Esther’s husband is her number one cheerleader and his reaction at the just ended nomination nights for the VGMA proves that to be so.

Kind courtesy her ‘Wa Ye Me Yie’ banger, Piesie received seven nominations ahead of the awards night which comes off later in the year.

She stands to leave the auditorium as the Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Gospel song, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance and Best Music Video awards.

Moments after the nomination which attracted cheers, her husband rushed to her side to congratulate her and expressed how proud he was.

He proclaimed unto her the new title of Artiste of the Year, though voting lines are yet to be opened.

In a video he shared on his social media platform, Pastor Enoch Asiedu embraced his wife and gassed her up as she laughed out heartedly.

Aside being her husband, Pastor Enoch doubles as her manager who has a hand in the writing, production and promotion of her songs.

Watch video below: