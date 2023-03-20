Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and defunct UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, have been spotted at a gym together.
In a video making rounds on the internet, they were captured engaging in series of workouts under the supervision of an instructor.
Netizens were shocked to see 71-year-old Mr Amoabeng, rigorously lifting dumbbells with his muscles stretched out.
Sarkodie was also seen practicing the same workouts.
The Sarkcess label boss has over the years established a great friendship with the former UT Bank boss.
They have been seen at various functions together and Mr Amoabeng hardly misses any of Sarkodie’s concerts.
Prince Kofi Amoabeng X @sarkodie Special Work out session with @sarkodie , 💪 pic.twitter.com/Gp4T6aWLn4— Prince Kofi Amoabeng (@PrinceKAmoabeng) March 20, 2023
- Check out the shiny dress sister of Adinkra Pie CEO’s wife wore for her wedding reception
- Why I change my mind whenever I decide to leave my husband – Regina Daniels
- Kejetia fire: Scary moment as mother escapes on a rope with her baby [Video]