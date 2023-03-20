Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and defunct UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, have been spotted at a gym together.

In a video making rounds on the internet, they were captured engaging in series of workouts under the supervision of an instructor.

Netizens were shocked to see 71-year-old Mr Amoabeng, rigorously lifting dumbbells with his muscles stretched out.

Sarkodie was also seen practicing the same workouts.

The Sarkcess label boss has over the years established a great friendship with the former UT Bank boss.

They have been seen at various functions together and Mr Amoabeng hardly misses any of Sarkodie’s concerts.