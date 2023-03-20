A near-fatal accident involving two mini Benz buses at the Daaso/Nkenkansu police barrier in the Offinso North District, has left one of the drivers and scores of passengers in a critical conditions.

The two 207 mini buses collided head-on over lack of road communication upon getting to the barrier.

Police say one of the vehicles was occupied by only the driver who is believed to be going for maintenance while the other had over 18 occupants.

Information gathered indicates that the drivers failed to exercise patience for one to successfully cross the barrier as they attempted to go sideways.

Unfortunately, this ended in a collision that has left both drivers and scores of passengers seriously injured. However, there was no fatality.

The affected passengers and drivers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

