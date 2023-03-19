The matchday 22 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with two games left to be played on Monday.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday, FC Samartex suffered a defeat against Asante Kotoko.

Enock Morisson broke the deadlock for the Porcupine Warriors in the 19th minute.

However, in the 28th minute, Rockey Dwamena increased the tally but Ebenezer Acquah in the 90th minute pulled one back for the side to end the game 2-1.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City displayed an impressive performance as they recorded a 3-1 win over Dreams FC.

The home side unsettled the Still Believe lads with a strike in the 2nd minute through Nafiu Sulemana.

In the 7th and 68th minutes, Samson Eduku scored a brace before Huzaf Ali scored a consolation goal for Dreams FC in the 98th minute.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium returned to winning ways with a win over Kotoku Royals.

Defender Caleb Amankwah was enough as the Phobians recorded a 1-0 win over the bottom-placed team.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held by Berekum Chelsea.

At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC also returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Great Olympics.

In an added minute in the first half, Joshua Agyemang broke the deadlock for the Yellow and Mavue side.

Jonathan Sowah in the 65th minute doubled the tally for the side to end the game in a win for the home side.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United stunned Karela United to return to winning ways.

Hafiz Konkoni put the home side in front in the 20th minute before Isaac Nyarko increased the tally in the 42nd minute.

In the 45th minute, Abdul Karim scored to end the first half 3-0. However, Kumi Attah scored from a spot kick for Karela.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC halted Accra Lions’ win run with a 3-0 win.

Kwame Junior Nana in the 31st minute scored for the home side.

In the 43rd minute, Mark Agyekum doubled the lead for the home side.

Ushau Abu wrapped up the win for the home side in the 55th minute.

On Monday at the Dr Kwame Sports Complex, King Faisal will host Bibiani Gold Stars.

At the El Wak Stadium, struggling Legon Cities will host league leaders, Aduana Stars.

Kick-off for both games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

FC Samartex 1-2 Asante Kotoko

Tamale City 3-1 Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kotoku Royals

Real Tamale Uunited 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC 2-0 Great Olympics

Bechem United 3-1 Karela United

Nsoatreman FC 3-0 Accra Lions

King Faisal v Bibiani Gold Stars [Monday]

Legon Cities v Aduana Stars [Monday]

Aduana Stars, Accra Lions, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak complete the top four.

King Faisal, Legon Cities and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.

League standing below: