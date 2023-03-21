Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region has said he still has the enthusiasm and wants to stay in parliament.

Being in parliament for 16 years, Eric Opoku in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday said he has served his people and is ever ready to continue.

He said even in opposition, he is always readily available, adding that even when he decided to contest again, his constituents organized fundraising and picked the form on his behalf.

“At any point in time you pick signals that people are tired of you, then you have to stay away and allow someone to also contest but in my case, my people are ever ready to receive me again. I represented my people for so many years because I wanted to serve them.”

According to Eric Opoku, although he has done a lot for his constituency as far as development is concerned, he owes his constituents a lot as they have been very instrumental in his life.

“When you decide to lead, you need to ensure that you do what they want and be truthful to them. That is what I keep doing.

“I remember during my first elections, my constituents contributed and supported my campaign when I had nothing and so when I won the elections, I told myself that these are people have invested in me and so it was important that I serve them well.

“Over the last 16 years I have worked and so I want to continue the good works with the humility I have shown over the years,” he said.