Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has supported NDC’s call for the resignation of Bank of Ghana governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he said the 21-day ultimatum given by the opposition party is enough.

To him, the call for the governor to step down is valid because the Central Bank has failed in its two primary mandates.

“Since the GetFund was setup under Rawlings time, he did not use it as collateral for a loan to increase the country’s debt, President Kufuor, President Mills and President Mahama all did same. Only Nana Addo has been using it and adding up to the country’s debt.

“I believe the 21 days which is equivalent to three weeks is enough. All over the world the work of the Central Bank is that it ensures we have price stabilization, financial stabilization which allows persons have easy access to loans and all other banks are run at ease. BoG has failed at doing these two things,” he said.

According to him, the mismanagement of the bank has contributed to Ghana’s recent financial crisis.

To him, government misused the Stabilization and Emergency funds and eventually crippled the Bank of Ghana with demands to inject more local currency leading to over GHc 60b losses.

“When government exceeds the 5% threshold for loans given by the Bank of Ghana, it is supposed to write a letter to Parliament and the Finance Minister to notify us. We didn’t hear anything from them

“Bank of Ghana has written off GH48b debt government owes them and now Ghanaians owe the debt which contradicts a law on writing off debts which allow only Ghanaians to approve of any write-offs carried out by the Bank of Ghana,” he added.

ALSO READ: