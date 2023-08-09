Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, has said the recent theft of substantial foreign and local currencies from former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s residence is an eye-opener.

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem show, he said with the current state of Ghana’s economic sector, most influential persons are storing loads of cash at their homes.

“With our system, many big guys are stashing monies at home. No government official will keep such money in the bank especially when it’s acquired illegally.”

To him, until the “leakages in our economy” are fixed officials will be compelled to keep such huge sums of money at home.

Meanwhile, an Accra Circuit Court has remanded five of the accused persons in the Cecilia Dapaah case and granted bail to two lactating mothers to the tune of GH¢1 million each with three sureties to be justified.

Two house helps of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing some monies and items worth millions of Ghana cedis at their Abelemkpe residence.

The accused, Patience Botwe,18 and Sarah Agyei, 30 stole the foreign currencies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Madam Dapaah eventually resigned from her position after a public uproar and demands for her to leave the government for allegedly illegally acquiring and storing the funds.

