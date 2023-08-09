The District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for Guan District in the Oti Region, Janet Emefa Abro Adibo, has officially filed her nomination to compete in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the yet-to-be-created Guan constituency.

With the strong backing of supporters, she presented her nomination form to the party executives at the party office at Likpe Mate, urging party faithful and delegates to support her.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News after she submitted her form, she expressed confidence that her track record as DCE, coupled with their support, could help the party make history and also stand against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Fred Agbanyo.

She promised a clean and unifying campaign throughout the parliamentary primaries and aimed to build a strong frontline for the upcoming 2024 election.

The DCE is known for her simple slogan, “Mother for All,” emphasizing her dedication to all delegates and constituents in the constituency.

Notably, she stands as the first female candidate to contest for the NPP Parliamentary Primary in the Constituency since the creation of the Guan District in 2021.

Accepting her nomination, the Constituency Secretary, John Newton Kumi, urged all candidates to refrain from using abusive and offensive language during the primaries.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the current peace and unity prevailing within the party.

Also, the acting constituency chairman, Daniel Addo, advised aspirants to be decorus with their campaign as the aim is to make history in the upcoming general election.

He said the Guan district was created by the NPP government and it is already witnessing infrastructure development, hence the need to avoid any acrimony that will have the tendency of jeopardising their target

As the race heats up, she will face competition from two others who are also vying to secure their spots in the upcoming primaries.

ALSO READ: