Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, has taken a significant step by submitting his nomination papers for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Eastern Region’s Ayensuano constituency.

The submission, which took place on August 4, 2023, drew a sizable gathering of supporters, which included party officials, traditional leaders, and the public.

With his notable presence in the Ayensuano constituency, Mr Okraku-Mantey is emerging as a formidable contender for the NPP nomination. His prominence stems from his impactful contributions to tourism and creative arts.

During the submission of his nomination forms, Mr Okraku-Mantey expressed his dedication to advancing the development of the Ayensuano constituency.

His vision entails a focus on infrastructure, generating employment opportunities, and facilitating quality education and healthcare provisions for the local population.

Additionally, supporters conveyed their unwavering confidence in the potential victory of the Deputy Tourism Minister.

As the NPP prepares for its parliamentary primaries in November 2023, Mr Okraku-Mantey is poised to resonate strongly with those who perceive him as the optimal candidate to drive progress and prosperity within the area.

