Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku, has extolled former President John Mahama.

To him, Mr Mahama is a man with a genuine heart and therefore it saddens him when he is attacked.

Mr Opoku has stated it is his greatest desire for Mr Mahama to win the 2024 election and rescue Ghana from the prevailing economic challenges it finds itself in.

The lawmaker stressed Ghana is at a point where it requires experienced hands which he believes Mr Mahama has and can turn the economy around.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Tuesday that Mr Mahama’s infrastructural development goes beyond and thus he will need more time to finish it.

Eric Opoku (MP for Asunafo South)

“Ghana needs an experienced hand as president like John Mahama and so sometimes I get worried and it makes me sad to see people attacking him. We don’t need experiments again.

“Ghana is currently in its worst state since independence. The country is in the wrong direction and therefore it is important that we allow Mahama to come and save us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of former President Mahama has filed his nomination to contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress slated for May 13, 2023.

They submitted the required documents as well as fees at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.