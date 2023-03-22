Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says he is set to return to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme if only the organisers would make a move first.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show, the Shatta Movement (SM) lord asked the organisers to approach his desk since he was banned from the event.

According to him, the board should have “a nicer approach” to come to terms with him so he can join the show because, “VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, anytime they want to come back I am here.”

He explained that “I feel because they are the ones organizing this and there should be a nice approach.’

The On God hitmaker detailing the terms told Hitz FM’s Prince Tsegah that, “they should also find someone from the office to come and invite me to come on board and it will be beautiful.”

When asked if he is extending an invitation to organisers of the prestigious scheme, he answered, “We should take this like that. Someone’s we have to understand that united we stand divided we fall.”

He continued, “I don’t have VGMA at heart and I don’t have any enemy there. Its just that things happen and we move on.”

Meanwhile, Charter House, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released the full list of the VGMA 24 nominees of the various categories.

The categories were released on March 18, 2023, on the various social media platforms of the organisers of the award scheme.

Meanwhile, the award is scheduled to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre.

