The quarter-final draw of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup has been held with some interesting and exciting fixtures coming up.

King Faisal in the southern zone will face Aduana Stars while Legon Cities FC will engage Dreams FC in the other zone.

Real Tamale United will face Nsoatreman FC while Ebusua Dwarfs clash with division one- zone two leaders Skyy FC- in what promises to be a herculean tie at Daboase.

The games will be played between Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, with fans expected to turn out in large numbers to support their respective teams.

The winners of the games in each zone will then face off in the semifinals at a neutral ground.

Full draw below:

Northern zone

King Faisal vs Aduana FC

Real Tamale United (RTU) vs Nsoatreman

Southern zone

Dreams vs Legon Cities

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Skyy