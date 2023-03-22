The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Middle Belt Development Authority has handed over the Authority to a new CEO.

The appointment of Joe Danquah as the CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority was recently terminated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The termination took effect on Monday, February 27, 2023, but he handed the authority to the new CEO on the 21st of March 2023.

Joseph Kumah Mackay has been appointed as a replacement under Section 13(1) of the Middle Belt Development Authority Act, 201.

Mr Mackay is to act as Chief Executive pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

In a short ceremony attended by the Deputies and Board Chairman of the Authority, the former CEO handed over as required of him to the new CEO who until his appointment was the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Programme.

The Board Chairman for the Authority, Mr Alex Korankye, thanked the former CEO for his service to the country and tasked the new CEO to work harder to accomplish the president’s vision.

Speaking to the media after the handing over, the new CEO, pledged to make the president proud. “there is a huge mandate and with the help of the board, my deputies and staff we will work diligently to achieve the mandate of the Authority.”

He said the president decided to set up the development authority to spearhead the development and growth of the country.

Mr Mackay will commence work after a meeting with the board with a visit to the zonal offices of the authority and will visit project sites and also commission several projects in the Middle Belt zone.