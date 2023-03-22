Asante Kotoko board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei and Medeama SC president, Moses Armah Parker have both purchased 1,500 tickets for supporters ahead of Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Ghana will host Palancas Negras on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the doubleheader with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse game in four days time.

Ahead of the game on Thursday, Dr Kwame Kyei has bought 1,000 tickets for fans while Mose Parker, who is a former Black Stars management member has also purchased 500 tickets for the fans.

Dr Kwame Kyei [L] and Moses Armah Parker [R]

The Black Stars touched down in Kumasi on Tuesday with 17 players and trained at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team will be led by Chris Hughton to hold the final training session later today at the same venue.

Ghana is currently leading Group E, despite tying up with Angola on the same points (4) and will hopefully get the better of the Black Antelopes to enhance their qualification chances.