Nina, a star actor in the early 200s popular sitcom, Home Sweet Home, has flaunted her son for the first time and social media is already buzzing.

The actress, real name Evelyn Addo, announced to the world her status of being a mother on the day her son turns 1.

Her son, identified simply as MJ, was birthed exactly a year ago today on March 22, 2023.

Evelyn took to her social media platforms to flaunt her son for the first time in some studio photos they took together.

In one of the photos, she carried her son as they smiled heartedly to the camera.

She rocked a beautiful blue gown with her son in matching colours.

“My heart is full of Joy, thanksgiving. My creator you have done me well forever I will be grateful for such a wonderful gift,” she captioned one of the photos.

Evelyn prayed for continuous blessing for her son and for him to never stop smiling.

Her post has attracted goodwill messages for both her and her son she identifies as her sunshine.