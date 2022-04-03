Nigerian artiste Davido has unleashed fury on his industry colleagues after they failed to celebrate his latest feat.

Davido was among the many internationally-recognised artistes who were featured on the 2022 World Cup soundtrack, thus, attaining a historic feat for Nigeria.

Rather than his expectation of congratulations and merry making, Davido was ignored by his colleagues, a situation that has ignited fury on his part.

He proceded to unfollow many A-listed artistes, of which his arch rival Wizkid was included.

This comes a few days after the two superstars settled their long-standing ‘beef’ and followed each other on social media for the first time.

In a latest development, Davido has thrown the peace to the dogs and has taken a swipe at Wizkid again.

He is sharp-mouthed and prepared for netizens who have Wizkid as a favourite.

He has clapped back at the Wizkid FC trolls, and has warned for his patience not to be tested.

Meanwhile, Davido has unfollowed other big names including 2face, Timaya, Yemi Alade and Patoranking.