Adom 106.3 FM has introduced a new segment on its morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that will be used to amplify community-based issues.

The segment, dubbed ‘The People’s Forum (TPF)’ will be used to highlight social, economic, political as well as other issues hindering the development of beneficiary communities.

The Pogrammes Manager of Adom FM, Joshua Tigo, launched the segment on the morning of Friday, revealing that the first edition of TPF will air next Thursday.

TPF will air every Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 am.

