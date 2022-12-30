Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku and Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), have been nominated for the Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Awards.

The duo and eight other CEOs will be competing for the best CEO title in the awards scheme which is the maiden edition.

The others include; Nana Akomea (State Transport Corporation), Dr Ben K.D. Asante (Ghana Gas), Joseph Boahen Adu (Ghana Cocoa Board), Delese Mimi Darko (Food and Drugs Authority), and Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (Ghana Health Service).

The rest are; Nana Ato Arthur (Local Government Service), Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria and Naa Torshie (Common Fund).

The nominations were announced by the producers of political and current affairs show on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The 10 CEOs were shortlisted from 19 others following a poll conducted through listeners’ phone calls on the show.

Mr Awuku obtained the top nomination with a total vote of 41 while Dr Okoe-Boye who was the second and major contender secured 26 votes.

A poll is currently ongoing on Adom FM’s Facebook and Twitter pages as well as your most comprehensive news portal, Adomonline.com through which the best CEO will be determined and duly honoured.

The polls will run from December 29, 2022, till Sunday, January 1, 2022.

This means Ghanaians have about 72 hours to vote for their best performing CEO.