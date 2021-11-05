Jacob Kofi Tutu, who was involved in an accident in 2016 that affected both legs and has since been bedridden, did not expect to survive the harrowing journey.

However, the bold decision of an ambulance driver with the Cape Coast North constituency, John Kwesi Abraham, on May 27, 2021, changed his story for good.

Mr Abraham in the early hours of that fateful day drove the patient who had been abandoned by his family to the Adom FM studio at Kokomlemle, Accra.

This, according to the driver, was after he was called to take the man to the hospital but considering the terrible condition he found the latter in, he decided to come to the studio to generate funds for Mr Tutu to seek medical care.

The distraught driver narrated the victim’s family had given up on him after all efforts to raise funds for medical care proved futile.

About five months after, smiles are beaming on the face of Mr Tutu through the benevolence of Dwaso Nsem listeners who made several donations to cater for his medical care.

The 28-year-old man is now able to sit and move around by himself in a wheelchair following knee surgery at the Winneba Trauma Hospital about two weeks ago.

A physiotherapist at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital is currently assisting Mr Tutu with the recovery process through physical activities.

READ ON:

The patient, when fully recovered in his knees, will be transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for another surgery which is expected to ensure his total recovery.

Watch the video attached for more: