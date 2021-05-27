An ambulance driver with the Cape Coast North constituency has taken a risk to save a man in a life-threatening condition.

The ambulance driver drove all the way from Cape Coast to Accra to the Adom FM studios with the aim of generating funds for the young man to seek medical care.

This, according to the driver, was after he was called to take the man to the hospital.

He said he was shocked to find the victim in a terrible state with a stench emanating from the room he laid.

He narrated the victim’s family had given up on the man after all efforts to raise funds for medical care proved futile.

The driver revealed he was told not to even bother saving the man as they want him to die.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning Show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the driver said the patient; Jacob Kofi Tutu was involved in an accident in 2016 which affected both legs and has since been bedridden.

After the accident, he was sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but referred to the Koforidua Hospital.

However, he did not get the required medical assistance due to the lack of money and was sent home to Cape Coast where they fell on traditional medicine but there was no improvement.

“The man has been bedridden for over four years without any help. I was on duty when they called that I should come and carry him to the hospital.

“When I got to his house, even the family members had given up on him and want him dead since they didn’t have money to cater for his medical bills,” he narrated.

He continued that: “I then took him to a health insurance office to ensure that he gets a card since he didn’t have one and I later took him to the hospital in Central Region but we were told he would require surgery at Korle-Bu.”

The ambulance driver said the victim lost hope after they were told that his surgery will cost more than GHC 40, 000.

The driver said he had to encourage the 28-year-old victim who later told the driver to take him to Adom FM to seek help for the surgery which the doctors said will help him to sit up.

According to the driver, he had to take the risk because he believes the man will get the needed help he wants from Adom FM and that was why he drove the man all the way to Kokomlemle.

The 28-year-old man, who was lying on a stretcher in an ambulance, has since called on all Ghanaians to come to his aid to at least sit-down.

Ghanaians, who wish to support, should please send their contributions to 0550269099 (Jacob Kofi Tutu).