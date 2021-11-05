Two toddlers, a boy, and a girl have reportedly drowned in a concrete water tank at Anwomaso-Domeabra in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Bodies of the deceased, aged four and two respectively, were seen floating on water in a two feet block tank at a construction site in the area.

Identified as Blessing and Lukeman, the kids were said to be playing around the scene but went missing after some time while all attempts to find them proved futile.

The Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Seth Boakye Dankwa, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Awuku Malik.

According to him, the bodies were discovered at about 10: 00 am on Thursday, a situation he said left family members devastated.

Police in the area have since deposited the bodies at the Emena Hospital mortuary, awaiting an autopsy.