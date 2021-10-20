A 10-year-old girl has reportedly been carried away by floodwaters after a heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon in Koforidua.

The class three pupil of King of Kings Preparatory school allegedly drowned while walking in the floods to the house after closing from school.

A search team made up of Police and residents led by the Assembly Member for the area, Benard Acheampong, have since been searching for the victim in the Nsukwao drainage facility.

The Assembly Member told Starr News the search party was at the Nkubem downstream of the drainage facility searching for the girl as at 6:00 pm.

The Koforidua -Sentimental area was the worst affected after an hour and a half downpour.

Flood Waters overflowed the newly constructed 16 million cedis Nsukwao drainage facility and flooded homes, shops, and roads in the area causing damage to many properties.

The Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua has been experiencing serious floods for about two months now after every heavy downpour.

The Municipality after a two-hour rainfall on Monday, September 13, 2021, experienced one of the worst floods.

Dozens of homes and shops near the Nsukwao drainage facility were also flooded causing damage to many household properties and items being offered on sale in the shops

Some houses and walls collapsed as the floodwaters violently entered homes.

Many domestic animals particularly dogs, cats, sheep, goats, and hen were drowned and carried away by the floods.

