A 24-year-old woman is currently in police grips for stabbing to death a man purported to be her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 7 pm at Asankare, a community in the Asante Akyem South municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Seidu Mohammed was stabbed in the neck during an argument with the victim identified as Gifty Nana.

According to an eyewitness and neighbour, Nuhu Azizu, prior to the crime, the duo was all loved-up while eating together.

He suspects a misunderstanding ensued later over sexual denial on the part of Gifty.

He made the conclusion following the discovery of a dildo that was resting on the bed, together with the bloody body of Seidu.

After perpetrating the act, the suspect is said to have fled the scene and information received indicates that she was in a hideout in Accra.

Nuhu added that on Wednesday morning, they were updated that Gifty had handed herself over to the Accra Police, and is yet to be transferred to Asankare district police.

Meanwhile, the body of Seidu Mohammed has been deposited at the Juasi Government Hospital, pending further investigations.

SEE ALSO