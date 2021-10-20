Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, says Shatta Wale has a strong defence against the law after he was arrested for faking his gun attack.

Per the law, the dancehall musician could be charged for causing fear and panic in the public domain but the lawyer thinks otherwise.

According to Maurice Ampaw, sometimes one can commit a crime to expose another crime hence this can be Shatta Wale’s way of defending himself against the law.

He likened Shatta’s case to the modus operandi of popular investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas, who filmed judges secretly to expose them though it was against the law.

Shatta Wale has a big defence in law and I can say this. The defence is simple. You can commit a crime to expose a crime. You can commit wrong to expose a wrong. We were here when Anas went into houses of judges to record them and what he did was unconstitutional but he was justified because he did that to expose a crime to show that judges are corrupt, he wrote.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also argued rather that Shatta Wale can’t be charged on a silver platter, adding that, the police should focus more on false prophets who are causing fears in the lives of people.

Being in the grips of police amounts to nothing… even if they charge him he is still not guilty until he goes to court and the state are able to put pieces together to convince the court that he is guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

We must focus on the prophet and they must understand they are governed by law and live in the country where there is constitution and the right to prophesy shouldn’t cause fear, damager reputation or hurt others, he said.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is yet to receive bail after he was arrested on Tuesday evening for causing fear and panic.

The singer, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, embarked on what has now been confirmed as a prank on Monday claiming he has been shot by unidentified assailants.

The police after a one-day manhunt issued a statement on the arrest of two other suspects; Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, for allegedly spreading false information on an alleged gunshot attack on the musician, with the intention to cause fear and panic.

